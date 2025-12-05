Menu
RBI MPC meeting: Home loans to get cheaper as repo rate cut by 25 basis points; other key takeaways

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the decision was unanimous.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 05:20 IST
The MPC decided to continue with the neutral stance

Look back at the year so far with satisfaction

Real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.3%

RBI to conduct OMO purchases of govt securities 

Headline inflation has eased significantly and is likely to be softer than the earlier projections

Inflation projection to 2 per cent for the current financial year

Headline and core inflation revised downwards

Services exports are expected to remain strong

Merchandise exports contract in October, imports rise

Gross FDI grew at a robust pace in the first half of the year

FPI saw net outflows of 0.7 billion US dollars so far

India's external sector remains resilient

Real GDP registered a six-quarter high growth of 8.2% in Q2

Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience and is poised for high growth

Published 05 December 2025, 05:20 IST
