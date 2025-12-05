The MPC decided to continue with the neutral stance
Look back at the year so far with satisfaction
Real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.3%
RBI to conduct OMO purchases of govt securities
Headline inflation has eased significantly and is likely to be softer than the earlier projections
Inflation projection to 2 per cent for the current financial year
Headline and core inflation revised downwards
Services exports are expected to remain strong
Merchandise exports contract in October, imports rise
Gross FDI grew at a robust pace in the first half of the year
FPI saw net outflows of 0.7 billion US dollars so far
India's external sector remains resilient
Real GDP registered a six-quarter high growth of 8.2% in Q2
Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience and is poised for high growth
