<p>New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is likely to summon senior officials of domestic airlines and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the IndiGo fiasco to ascertain how the situation spiraled into a crisis.</p><p>The panel headed by senior JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha will seek explanation from the top executives of the airline as well as officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA. The committee will also seek explanations on the surge in airfares during the period.</p><p>The multi-party panel will also ask the Ministry and the regulator to explain the measures taken by them to ease the troubles of passengers, who were inconvenienced by the sudden and unannounced cancellation of IndiGo flights.</p>.DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo CEO on flight disruptions.<p>The Opposition has raised the issue of monopolistic tendencies in the civil aviation sector. In both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the IndiGo crisis was raised, highlighting the troubles faced by people.</p><p>The DGCA has sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation.</p><p>Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of "ease of air travel" have given way to "cease of air travel" while asking whether the government was showing "extraordinary leniency" to IndiGo because of BJP's "financial proximity" to the airline and its promoter, who have donated to the ruling party through electoral bonds.</p><p>CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate regulatory failures, airline preparedness, dilution of safety norms and fare escalation patterns among others related to IndiGo fiasco.</p>