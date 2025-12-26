<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo </a>has been slapped with a penalty of little over Rs 13 lakh in relation to the Goods and Services Tax (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GST">GST</a>), and the company will contest the ruling.</p>.<p>The Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab has imposed the penalty of Rs 13,28,255 pertaining to the financial year 2021-22.</p>.Corrective actions will be taken after probe report into IndiGo disruptions: Official.<p>"The department has raised GST demand along with penalty. The company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous. Further, the company believes that it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors.</p>.<p>"Accordingly, the company will contest the same before the appropriate authority," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.</p>.<p>It also said there was no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company. </p>