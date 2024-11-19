Home
IndiGo plane faces tech issue; diverted to Delhi

A source said there was an engine issue but it could not be independently confirmed.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 18:08 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 18:08 IST
