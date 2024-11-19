IndiGo plane faces tech issue; diverted to Delhi

<p>New Delhi: An IndiGo plane flying from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to the national capital on Tuesday evening due to a technical issue.</p>.<p>In a statement, the airline said the aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance.</p>.<p>A source said there was an engine issue but it could not be independently confirmed.</p>.IndiGo's Bengaluru-Male flight faces tech issue; diverted to Kochi.<p>IndiGo said its flight 6E 7468 operating from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to Delhi due to a technical issue. The number of passengers on the plane could not be immediately ascertained.</p>.<p>An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers, the airline said and also apologised for the inconvenience caused to them.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, an IndiGo aircraft from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue.</p>