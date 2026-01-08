<p>Mumbai: Closing calendar year 2025 on a strong note, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport </a>(CSMIA) recorded an overall passenger traffic of around 55.5 million, marking a steady year of growth alongside multiple operational milestones. </p><p>The annual traffic included over 16.3 million international passengers and 39.2 million domestic passengers, reflecting a year-on-year growth of approximately 1.3 per cent compared to CY24 with 54.8 million passengers, and an overall increase of 7.6 per cent over CY 2023 passenger traffic numbers.</p><p>Passenger movement at CSMIA during the year was driven by strong seasonal demand and peak travel periods. </p>.Mumbai's CSMIA commissions ‘Taxiway M’ to strengthen airside capacity, operational resilience.<p>January 2025 emerged as the busiest month, welcoming close to five million passengers, followed closely by November 2025 with approximately 4.9 million passengers. November was particularly noteworthy, as CSMIA recorded its top three highest single-day passenger traffic figures during the month, including its highest-ever single-day throughput of 1,75,925 passengers on November 29, 2025. The October–December quarter (Q4) also marked the highest quarterly passenger traffic, with 14.36 million passengers handled in Q4.</p><p>Operational throughput at CSMIA also reached new highs during CY25. The airport handled a total of 3,31,011 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) — 92,141 international and 2,38,870 domestic ATMs.</p><p>A new record was also achieved on November 21, 2025, when CSMIA handled 1,036 ATMs, the highest number of ATMs recorded at the airport in a day. Overall, air traffic movements at CSMIA have grown by approximately 25 per cent from CY 2022.</p>.Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport gets Level five accreditation under Airport Carbon Accreditation.<p>Connectivity expansion played a significant role during the year, with CSMIA adding several new routes to its network. New international destinations launched in CY25 included Almaty, Amman, Bali (Denpasar), Copenhagen, Fujairah, Krabi, Manchester and Tbilisi. Domestic connectivity was further strengthened with the addition of services to Adampur, Amravati, Hindon, Jharsuguda, Porbandar and Solapur.</p>