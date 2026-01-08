Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

At 55.5 million, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport saw highest-ever passenger traffic 2025

Passenger movement at CSMIA during the year was driven by strong seasonal demand and peak travel periods
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 11:00 IST
MumbaiAirportMaharashtra NewsChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us