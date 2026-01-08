Menu
Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 89.94 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.96 and traded in the range of 89.73 to 90.13. It eventually settled at 89.94 (provisional), down 7 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 10:52 IST
