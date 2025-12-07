<p>New Delhi: Beleaguered airline <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo </a>has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far while its flight schedules are moving back towards normal levels, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday.</p><p>It also said IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday. The Ministry had instructed IndiGo to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. </p><p>Airport Directors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa have confirmed normal conditions across terminals during the day while passenger movement remains smooth with no crowding at check-in, security, or boarding points, it said. </p>.Passengers faced ‘mental harassment’, accountability will be fixed: Murlidhar Mohol on IndiGo crisis.<p>IndiGo’s flight operations have reported steady increase -- from 706 flight on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday and it is all set to touch 1,650 during the day. All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity.</p><p>In a statement, the Ministry said it had issued strict directives to IndiGo requiring that all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by Sunday 8 PM and so far, it has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far.</p><p>"No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience," it said.</p><p>"The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely. The Ministry will continue vigilant monitoring to ensure full protection of passenger rights and interests," it said.</p>