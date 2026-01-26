<p>Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind case, researchers at Bengaluru’s Nimhans have successfully treated a 29-year-old man for severe “stock trading addiction”, revealing a new and dangerous trend that is taking hold of India’s youth.</p>.<p>With mobile apps transforming the trading floor into a digital casino, the adrenaline of Intraday and Futures & Options (F&O) trading is increasingly morphing into a clinical disorder, say researchers.</p>.<p>Subramanian Saradha, Rajesh Kumar, and Manoj K Sharma of the Services for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT Clinic) probed the case, which proves that compulsive trading is no longer just a financial risk but a treatable mental health disorder.</p>.<p>By adapting methods used for gaming addiction, the team helped the patient recover from a state of total loss of control and debt. Researchers warn that with nearly 75% of new demat accounts being opened by those under 30 years, the city is facing a quiet epidemic of behavioural addiction masked as investment.</p>.<p>The young man, identified as Mr D, hailed from an upper middle-class background. What began four years ago<br>as a quest for a secondary income through mobile trading apps soon spiralled out of control. </p>.Yoga speeds recovery in opioid treatment, finds NIMHANS study .<p>According to the case report, the individual transitioned from small investments to high-risk Intraday and Futures & Options (F&O) trading.</p>.<p>As the losses mounted, so did the compulsion. Mr D reported a total loss of control, spending hours monitoring market movements and experiencing severe anxiety outside trading hours.</p>.<p>To fund his addiction and chase losses, he turned to digital loan apps, eventually accumulating a staggering debt of Rs 80 lakh.</p>.<p>“He was preoccupied with trading strategies and felt a compulsive urge to trade even after massive losses,” Dr Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, and one of the researchers, told DH. </p>.<p>“The addiction led to social withdrawal, sleep disturbances, and a pattern of deceiving family members to hide the extent of his financial ruin,” he added.</p>.<p>Demat accounts aplenty</p>.<p>The case comes at a time when retail participation in the stock market is at an all-time high. Data shows that demat accounts in India have crossed the 200-million mark, with nearly 75% of new accounts opened by individuals under 30.</p>.<p>While these platforms offer convenience, researchers warn they also provide instant gratification similar to casino environments.</p>.<p>Recent SEBI data supports this concern, revealing that 93% of retail traders in the F&O segment incurred losses over the last few years.</p>.<p>Dr Sarada Subramanian, one of co-authors of the report, told DH, “Mr D was treated using a multimodal behavioral intervention at the SHUT Clinic. Over ten sessions, he underwent digital fasting, stimulus control which involved staying away from trading apps and delegated his financial control to family members.”</p>.<p>“Relapse prevention techniques, known as the “Four Ds” (Deep breathing, Drinking water, Discussion with family, and Decreasing mobile use), were used to manage urges,” Dr Sarada said. “Following the intervention, his Stock Addiction Inventory (SAI) score dropped from a severe 24 to a 4, signalling a return to normalcy,” she added.</p>.<p>Medical professionals are now calling for earlier recognition of these symptoms. As trading apps continue to gamify the stock market, the line between investing and addiction is becoming dangerously thin for many young professionals.</p>.<p>Highlights - Curious case of Mr. D\nFour years ago, the 29-yr-old starts looking for secondary income through mobile trading apps\nThe man transitions from small investments to high-risk Intraday and Futures & Options (F&O) trading\nSoon, he starts spending hours monitoring market movements and experiences severe anxiety outside trading hours\nTo fund his addiction, he turns to digital loan apps, eventually accumulating a staggering debt of Rs 80 lakh\n</p>.<p>Quote - He was preoccupied with trading strategies and felt a compulsive urge to trade even after massive losses. The addiction led to social withdrawal sleep disturbances and a pattern of deceiving family members to hide the extent of his financial ruin - Dr Rajesh Kumar Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology Nimhans \n\n</p>