Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: In first-of-its-kind case, Nimhans team pulls man out of 'stock trading addiction'

According to the case report, the individual transitioned from small investments to high-risk Intraday and Futures & Options (F&O) trading.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 03:01 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 21:37 IST
India NewsBengaluruNIMHANS

