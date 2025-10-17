Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo to buy 30 more wide-body A350-900 planes

Separately, the airline has signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to equip its fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft with Trent XWB-84 engines.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 16:55 IST
AviationIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us