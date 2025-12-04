Menu
Watch: Varanasi residents perform 'aarti', organize friendship march ahead of Putin's visit to New Delhi

The march here, organised by the Vishal Bharat Sansthan, began from Subhash Bhavan and concluded at the Munshi Premchand Smriti Gate.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 10:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia-Russia relations

