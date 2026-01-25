<p>New Delhi: Late T T Jagannathan, popularly known as 'Kitchen Mogul', of TTK Prestige Group, has been awarded Padma Shri posthumously in trade and industry category in recognition for his contribution in the sector.</p><p>Jagannathan died in October last year.</p><p>He invented the GRS safety mechanism for pressure cookers, exported Indian cookware globally and headed the renowned TTK Prestige Group for decades.</p><p>Besides, he made significant contributions to healthcare, sanitation and education, a government statement said on Sunday.</p><p>He was the chairman emeritus of TTK Prestige when he died at the age of 77.</p>.From former bus conductor to ex-IPS officer: India’s unsung heroes enter Padma Shri list.<p>A man who was on the board of TTK Prestige for 50 years, Jagannathan made the Prestige pressure cooker brand a household name in India. He had played a key role in turning around the TTK Group and making it debt-free. Not just in the domestic market, Prestige expanded in global markets such as the US and the UK under his watch.</p><p>Jagannathan also authored the popular book 'Disrupt And Conquer - How TTK Prestige Became A Billion Dollar Company'. </p><p>A gold medallist from IIT Madras and a PhD in operations from Cornell University, USA, Jagannathan was a man who loved to cook and had remarked that his need to innovate always began in the kitchen.</p>