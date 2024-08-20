'Ingrained patriarchal bias in society, women medical professionals, particularly vulnerable to violence': Supreme Court

Dealing with a suo motu matter related to Kolkata rape and murder of 31-year-old post graduate doctor, a bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said medical professionals in the performance of their duties have been unfortunate targets of various forms of violence.

The court also listed out a few incidents of recent violence unleashed against the medical professionals, including of Bihar and Hyderabad.

"With few or no protective systems to ensure their safety, medical professionals have become vulnerable to violence," the bench said.

The court pointed out there is a hierarchy within medical colleges and the career advancement and academic degrees of young professionals are capable of being affected by those in the upper echelons.