Install biometric attendance or facial recognition system for station staff: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi: To prevent irregularities in claiming overtime, the Railway Board has issued a written direction to all zonal railways to install biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems for station staff.
The Board’s circular, quoting one of the suggestions of the CVC, said, “Biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems may be installed for all station staff, including Station Masters, Station Supervisors and Points men, and link these digital attendance records to the processing and admission of the OTA (Overtime Allowance) claims to enhance accountability in the system.”
The Board has asked all the concerned officials “to ensure strict compliance of the above directions of CVC to avoid such kind of lapses in the future”.
According to railway officials, at present there are no Biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems on any station for station staff across the country as they work on the basis of the physical roaster prepared and enforced by their respective seniors.
Published 20 August 2024, 15:37 IST