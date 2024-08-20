Install biometric attendance or facial recognition system for station staff: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi: To prevent irregularities in claiming overtime, the Railway Board has issued a written direction to all zonal railways to install biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems for station staff.

The Board’s circular, quoting one of the suggestions of the CVC, said, “Biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems may be installed for all station staff, including Station Masters, Station Supervisors and Points men, and link these digital attendance records to the processing and admission of the OTA (Overtime Allowance) claims to enhance accountability in the system.”