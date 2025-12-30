India’s maritime heritage predates the age of steel ⚓️
Historical evidence from the Ajanta cave murals (5th century CE) highlights the tradition of stitched ships—vessels constructed without nails, using coir rope, coconut fibre and natural resin 🌊#INSVKaundinya stands today… pic.twitter.com/xHSkDoZG4S
Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the… pic.twitter.com/bVfOF4WCVm