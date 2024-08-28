Interim chairmen appointed for top oil firms IOC, HPCL

Vaidya, who took over as the chairman of India's biggest oil company on July 1, 2020, was to retire on August 31, 2023, when he attained the superannuation age of 60 years. But he was, in a rare move, "re-employment on a contract basis" for one year "beyond the date of his superannuation i.e with effect from September 1, 2023, till August 31, 2024," according to an official order dated August 4, 2023.