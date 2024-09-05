Interpol issued 100 Red Notices on India's request in 2023, highest in a year: CBI chief Praveen Sood

New Delhi: Interpol issued 100 Red Notices on India's request in 2023, highest in a year, asking police forces across globe to detain in their jurisdiction the fugitives wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies who have crossed borders, CBI Director Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

Addressing the 10th Interpol Liaison Officers (ILO’s) Conference, organized by the CBI, Sood said as many as 29 wanted criminals were brought back to India in 2023 and 19 so far in 2024 with the help of Interpol and international law enforcement partners.

He said Global Operation Centre of CBI has handled 17,368 international assistance requests in 2023.