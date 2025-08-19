Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

More than 10 killed as heavy rain wreaks havoc across Maharashtra

The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) has recorded 400 to 500 mm rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 05:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtrarain

Follow us on :

Follow Us