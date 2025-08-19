<p>Mumbai: The rain-related deaths in Maharashtra over the last couple of days crossed 10 as the western Indian state and the financial capital of Mumbai continue to be battered by torrential downpour.</p><p>The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) has recorded 400 to 500 mm rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday.</p> .<p>For the second consecutive day, Mumbai and its suburbs bore the brunt of heavy rainfall as the normal life was thrown out of gear because of water logging and disruption of the road traffic.</p><p>Besides, the suburban trains of the Central, Harbour and Western lines reported delays.</p><p>In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has asked passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport.</p> .<p>The Nanded district in Marathwada region reported three deaths, while Beed and Hingoli reported two and one deaths, respectively.</p><p>In Mukhed in Nanded, which was affected by floods triggered by cloudburst, two persons are still reported missing.</p><p>In Vidarbha region, Akola reported one death.</p> .<p>In the coastal Konkan region, Mumbai reported two deaths while one person is missing.</p><p>The North Konkan MMR districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane and Raigad continued to be placed under Red Alert, the South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg were placed under Orange Alert.</p><p>In North Maharashtra, the Jalgaon district received massive rainfall.</p><p>According to reports, nearly 4 lakh hectares of crops have been destroyed across the state because of the massive rainfall.</p> .<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will review the emerging situation at the weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled post-noon.</p><p>The IMD has asked fishermen along the Konkan-Goa coast not to venture into the choppy Arabian Sea.</p><p>In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Marathwada division, 800 villages are affected; Vidarbha has reported crop damage over nearly 2 lakh hectares.</p> .<p>“SMS alerts must clearly mention the exact time and must be taken seriously. Citizens are urged to remain cautious. Sufficient funds have already been provided to local authorities for immediate relief. Instructed that panchanamas be carried out properly and transparently. Issued directions to ensure coordination with neighbouring States, maintain alertness in tourist and landslide-prone areas and keep relief systems in a state of advance readiness,” said Fadnavis.</p><p>In Mumbai-MMR, all anganwadis, schools and colleges have been given holiday because of the rainfall situation.</p><p>The BMC has urged management of private companies and employees to work-from-home.</p>