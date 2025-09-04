<p>New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said it has got its first 'Silver Notice' published by Interpol, the global police body, against a Dubai-based Indian "drug trafficker" named Pawan Thakur.</p>.<p>Thakur is wanted by the federal anti-narcotics agency in connection with a case related to the recovery of 82 kgs of cocaine from Delhi in November 2024.</p>.Three Africans arrested by NCB for smuggling drugs in Bengaluru via bus & flight.<p>"The NCB, in close coordination with the Interpol, has successfully published a first Silver Notice and that is against an accused named Pawan Thakur," the agency said in a statement.</p>.<p>Thakur is a "fugitive" and the "mastermind" behind the import, export, and trafficking of cocaine seized in last November in Delhi, it said.</p>.<p>"He arranged for the consignment's import through an Indian port and facilitated its onward movement to Delhi by road.</p>.<p>"His associates managed warehousing and custodianship of the contraband in Delhi, while he personally mediated among handlers to ensure smooth distribution," the NCB said.</p>.<p>The 'Silver Notice' came into being in January this year and is one amongst the eight types of colour-coded notices published by the Lyon-based Interpol.</p>.<p>The 'Silver Notice' helps in identifying, locating, and tracing properties and assets acquired through criminal proceeds by the fugitive across member countries.</p>.<p>Interpol, an international police cooperation organisation, is conducting a pilot project for this notice with the participation of 52 member countries including India. The exercise is expected to continue till November this year.</p>.<p>The NCB alleged that Thakur operates a "hawala" network with bases in Dubai and Delhi, channelling illicit funds and laundering proceeds of narcotics trafficking into the formal financial system through his associates.</p>.<p>He is currently residing in Dubai and continues to operate his narcotics trafficking and money laundering syndicate from there, it said.</p>.<p>The NCB has filed a chargesheet against Thakur before a court in Delhi. Officials told PTI that he is understood to have been based in Dubai since 2019. </p>