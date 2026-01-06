Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IRCTC scam case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Tejashwi Yadav's plea against charge framing order

Tejashwi and Lalu, the former union railway minister, have approached the high court assailing the trial court's order
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsRailwaysDelhi High CourtLalu Prasad YadavTejashwi YadavIRCTC scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us