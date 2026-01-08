Menu
Hubballi incident: B Y Vijayendra accuses of Congress of running 'jungle raj'

He told reporters that the BJP "condemns" the action of "assaulting" a BJP worker while arresting her and urged Home Minister G Parameshwara to suspend police officers responsible for it.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 21:29 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 21:29 IST
