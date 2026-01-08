<p>Bengaluru: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling Congress, alleging that a BJP woman worker was "assaulted" and "disrobed" in Hubballi.</p>.<p>He told reporters that the BJP "condemns" the action of "assaulting" a BJP worker while arresting her and urged Home Minister G Parameshwara to suspend police officers responsible for it.</p>.<p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijayendra said: "The disgraceful incident that has transpired in Hubballi, where a woman @BJP4Karnataka karyakarta was subjected to assault and humiliation, is deeply disturbing and utterly shameful. This is a grave assault on the dignity and modesty of a woman, striking at the very conscience of our civilised society."</p>.<p>Alleging that Karnataka was slipping into a "Vendetta-driven Jungle Raj," the BJP state president said the incident exposes a complete collapse of the rule of law under the present regime.</p>.<p>He alleged that the police should've put an FIR on a Congress corporator instead of registering FIRs on BJP workers.</p>