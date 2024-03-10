Is Election Commission working under any pressure: Akhilesh Yadav on Arun Goel's resignation

On inauguration of projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Azamgarh earlier in the day, Yadav said, "This is just a show. Elections are near so they (BJP) have to show that they have worked. And that too telling someone else's work their own."

"Azamgarh airport was built by 'Netaji' (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav), it has been inaugurated today. Moradabad airport was also built by Netaji and Samajwadi Party, it has been inaugurated now. Will this government inaugurate any work of its own?," he asked.