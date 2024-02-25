'Is this good governance?': Chidambaram slams BJP after UP Police recruitment exam cancelled

They travelled long distances in crowded buses and trains, spent money, and braved many difficulties, the former Union minister said.

"The examination was canceled yesterday. This is in the 'Best-governed state', according to PM and CM," Chidambaram said.

"Is this good governance? This is robbing the poor of their hard-earned little money and leaving them poorer and unemployed for a long time," he said.

The fact that over 43 lakh youths are unemployed and competed for 60,400 posts tells the story of Uttar Pradesh ruled by the BJP, Chidambaram added.

The police constable recruitment examination was conducted across Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18.

More than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across the state for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the exam.