Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran examines diplomacy with US, hopes for results in coming days

Amid a military buildup by the US Navy near Iran, ‌US President ‌Donald Trump told reporters last week that Iran ⁠was "seriously talking" with Washington.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 08:50 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us