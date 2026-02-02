<p>Mysuru: Mysuru District Incharge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-c-mahadevappa">H C Mahadevappa </a>said, the BJP, which is not concerned about the common people, is violating the Right to Work and Livelihood, by legislating the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission – Gramin (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-budget-2026-government-restructures-rural-jobs-funding-channels-rs-95692-crore-to-vb-g-ram-g-3883111">VB-G-RAM-G</a>) Act.</p><p>He was speaking during the overnight protest, held by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>against the VB-G-RAM-G Act, in front of Sir C V Rangacharlu Town Hall, in Mysuru, on Sunday. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square and walked up to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on Town Hall premises. He also garlanded the statue of Ambedkar. The VB-G-RAM-G Act was passed by the Union Government in late 2025, to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mgnrega-was-transformative-law-its-substitute-a-flaw-congress-3883182">MGNREGA</a>) 2005.</p> .<p>Mahadevappa said, the VB-G-RAM-G Act was passed by the BJP in the Parliament in a hurry. “Besides removing the name of Gandhi, the new Act has reduced the role of the Grama Panchayats in the implementation of the works. The Centre should ensure payment of minimum wages to the workers like in the earlier MGNREGA Scheme,” he said.</p>.DH Toon | Pollution dims ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.<p>He said, the Centre is exhibiting a dictatorial attitude against the states in violation of the spirit of federalism. “The new Act changes the funding ratio. Under the old system, the Centre bore nearly all costs, but the VB-G-RAM-G Act requires the states to provide 40% of the funding. This is an ‘unilateral’ decision that places an impossible financial burden on the state treasury,” Mahadevappa said.</p><p>“We object to a 60-day mandatory pause in the scheme during harvest season, which leaves the workers without a safety net during specific periods. Besides, the new Act does not guarantee the state-fixed minimum wage, potentially allowing the Centre to pay lower rates,” he said.</p>