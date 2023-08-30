Is this not 'revri culture': Sibal's jibe at PM Modi over LPG price cut

In a post on X, Sibal said, 'PM ji: Rs 400 relief for Ujjwala is not 'revri' culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes 'revri' culture! Jai ho!' Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.