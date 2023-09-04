ISRO scientist whose voice was integral to Chandrayaan-3, other rocket launches passes away at 64

The voice that was an integral part of the final countdown before launch vehicles blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota will never be heard again. P Valarmathi, the owner of the voice that had an imposing presence in a number of rocket launches, passed away Sunday night due to ill-health. She was 64.
Valarmathi, a senior scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), used to do the countdowns for the launches at Sriharikota. At the count of 0 by Valarmathi, the rocket will soar into the skies – it is the countdown that announces the viewers on television about the launch of the satellite.
Her countdown for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third unmanned lunar mission, turned out to be the last for Valarmathi. She couldn’t make it to the launch of Aditya-L1 launch due to her ill-health.
Born in Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu’s central region, Valarmathi did her schooling in Tamil medium in the town and graduated in engineering from the Coimbatore Government Engineering College. She pursued master’s in engineering from the prestigious College of Engineering, Guindy, popularly known as Anna University.
Though she had offers from DRDO and ISRO, Valarmathi chose the latter and continued to work in the space agency for over 35 years, after joining in 1984. During her career, she was involved in several missions, including INSAT 2A, IRS IC, and IRS ID.
She handled varied responsibilities in projects related to launch of remote sensing satellites, and came up the ladder step by step, from being a project manager to a deputy project director, and project director.
Valarmathi was the project director of RISAT-1, an indigenously developed microwave remote sensing satellite that enables imaging of the earth surface features during both day and night under all weather conditions. The mission was launched in 2012.
“I would say all women are equally capable and they all have very good potential; it should be properly utilised,” she had said after the launch in 2012.
Condolences poured in for Valarmathi’s death with scientists and others recalling her majestic voice.
“The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams,” Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, former ISRO scientist, wrote on X platform.