ISRO scientist whose voice was integral to Chandrayaan-3, other rocket launches passes away at 64

The voice that was an integral part of the final countdown before launch vehicles blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota will never be heard again. P Valarmathi, the owner of the voice that had an imposing presence in a number of rocket launches, passed away Sunday night due to ill-health. She was 64.

Valarmathi, a senior scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), used to do the countdowns for the launches at Sriharikota. At the count of 0 by Valarmathi, the rocket will soar into the skies – it is the countdown that announces the viewers on television about the launch of the satellite.

Her countdown for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third unmanned lunar mission, turned out to be the last for Valarmathi. She couldn’t make it to the launch of Aditya-L1 launch due to her ill-health.

Born in Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu’s central region, Valarmathi did her schooling in Tamil medium in the town and graduated in engineering from the Coimbatore Government Engineering College. She pursued master’s in engineering from the prestigious College of Engineering, Guindy, popularly known as Anna University.