'Iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai': Modi's jibe at Oppn while handing out Swachhta award

As he awarded the Swachhta Ambassador Award to Malhar Kalambe, Modi took a dig at the opposition and said, Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai (There is going to be a clean-up in this election too)...' Another moment that caught everyone's attention at the ceremony was when Best Storyteller Award went to Keerthika Govindhasamy. When she touched the PM's feet, Modi reciprocated and said that touching feet in the field of art is different but personally he gets disturbed particularly when a daughter touches his feet.