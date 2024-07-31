It 'bears unimpeachable credentials', Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar defends RSS

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the RSS has been contributing for national welfare and culture and everyone should take pride in it as a furore was triggered in the Upper House when an Opposition MP referred to the Sangh fountainhead.
His comments came when SP MP Ramji Lal Suman made a remark during Question Hour that the qualification one needs to get appointed to agencies like National Testing Agency is their links with RSS.
Dhankhar said RSS has all the rights to contribute for national growth and for national development.
"I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials, comprises of people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly. To take exception that a member of this organisation cannot participate in development journey of the nation is not only unconstitutional, but beyond the rules," he said.
He further added, "Every organisation associated with development of the nation should come forward. It is soothing to note, it is wholesome to note, that RSS as an organisation has been contributing for national welfare, our culture, and everyone should, as a matter of fact, take pride in any organisation which is acting in this manner. And before that, let me tell you, if we take exception like this, it is indicative of undemocratic situations. It is antithetical to the preamble of our constitution. We are doing great disservice to the nation and the constitution by taking such divisive stance."
