It 'bears unimpeachable credentials', Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar defends RSS

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the RSS has been contributing for national welfare and culture and everyone should take pride in it as a furore was triggered in the Upper House when an Opposition MP referred to the Sangh fountainhead.

His comments came when SP MP Ramji Lal Suman made a remark during Question Hour that the qualification one needs to get appointed to agencies like National Testing Agency is their links with RSS.

Dhankhar said RSS has all the rights to contribute for national growth and for national development.