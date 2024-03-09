'It will be a sweep,' says Chandrababu Naidu as TDP, Jana Sena seal alliance with BJP

The three parties sealed their alliance following a second round of talks involving their senior leaders on Saturday, sources said.

They said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena may together contest around eight and 30 Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP will contest the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats, they said, adding that an official announcement will soon be made.

The BJP may contest around six Lok Sabha and an equal number of Assembly seats in the southern state, the sources said.

The deal was clinched at the second round of talks involving TDP supremo Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.