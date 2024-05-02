It will echo in rest of Lok Sabha polls, BJP to have tough job explaining: Shashi Tharoor on Prajwal Revanna sex scandal

Tharoor said the SIT was set up by the state government immediately and if Prajwal Revanna had not made an exit in haste, he may well have been trapped with a look out notice for him.

"Certainly in the remaining phases, this is going to echo, and it is not just in Karnataka, for example in next door Telangana, there is a roaring controversy and some women activists have come out strongly, saying 'when will the patriarchy in this country wake up and realise how women are being abused and what have they done about it?'. It is turning the expression of this feeling not just against all men in general but particularly those who are ruling the country today," Tharoor said.

All of this is definitely going to have an impact, principally on the BJP, and second on systems that have empowered men like this to be predators as they have been, the Congress leader said.

The Congress has kept up the heat on its rival BJP over the matter.