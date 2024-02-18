It’s Modi all the way for BJP brigade in battle for Lok Sabha

New Delhi: It’s Modi all the way for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In its National Convention, the party has now clearly outlined the twin planks on which it will ask for votes — Modi and development — which marks a move from the party’s positioning of the Ram temple.
On day one of the convention, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a political resolution ‘Viksit Bharat, Modi Guarantee, Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkaar’ which listed all the developmental schemes of the past decade during the party’s governance under Modi, and stated that Modi delivers on his guarantees.
“Today, Modi’s guarantee is benefitting those who have nothing to guarantee. Till 2014, there were crores of people who did not have a bank account and now, 50 crore bank accounts have opened. Banks are giving them guarantee; but on whose word? On the word given by the son of Bharat Mata – Narendra Modi,” Singh said. “I must add – the steps taken by Modi to strengthen India constitutionally, politically, culturally and socially in the last 10 years has never happened before in the country.”
The convention, held to exhort leaders and workers alike to put in their efforts for a last minute push to ensure over 370 seats for the party in the general elections, was held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam, and visually celebrated only Modi. Visuals of Modi in temples, on beaches etc. were spread across the venue, which also had videos of Modi at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
When asked about a possible shift in strategy, a senior party leader, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, said, “The Opposition wants us to talk about bhavnatmak (emotive) issues (like Ram Mandir) but we are committed to development,” the leader said.
While the focus was on Modi and Viksit (developed) Bharat, the Ram mandir also found honourable mention. UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanked Modi for ensuring that the temple was built where it was supposed to be built.
“India has been waiting for this day for centuries… dozens of generations left with the same wish that Lord Ram should once again reside in his temple in Ayodhya. The temple was built where it was decided… for this the National Convention of BJP congratulates and expresses gratitude to PM Modi,” Yogi Adityanath said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, too, spoke at the Convention and said that India is no longer the 10th largest economy; but is the fifth largest. “We are considered to be the most stable economy in the entire world… Japan, Germany and Britain are heading towards recession today. When the economy of many countries is going through recession, then the world is looking for economies which are continuously growing and who can be better than India led by Prime Minister Modi,” Sitharaman said.
In his speech, Rajnath Singh also touched upon the Sandeshkhali violence, and said that the Convention condemns it. “Whatever has happened in Sandeshkhali and the bravery with which our workers are fighting against this oppression and tyranny, I want to congratulate them for this. I consider such incidents to be a stain on civilised society. This should be strongly condemned,” Singh said.
The convention will conclude on Sunday with a speech by Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah will pass a political resolution on Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance.