It’s Modi all the way for BJP brigade in battle for Lok Sabha

“Today, Modi’s guarantee is benefitting those who have nothing to guarantee. Till 2014, there were crores of people who did not have a bank account and now, 50 crore bank accounts have opened. Banks are giving them guarantee; but on whose word? On the word given by the son of Bharat Mata – Narendra Modi,” Singh said. “I must add – the steps taken by Modi to strengthen India constitutionally, politically, culturally and socially in the last 10 years has never happened before in the country.”

The convention, held to exhort leaders and workers alike to put in their efforts for a last minute push to ensure over 370 seats for the party in the general elections, was held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam, and visually celebrated only Modi. Visuals of Modi in temples, on beaches etc. were spread across the venue, which also had videos of Modi at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

When asked about a possible shift in strategy, a senior party leader, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, said, “The Opposition wants us to talk about bhavnatmak (emotive) issues (like Ram Mandir) but we are committed to development,” the leader said.

While the focus was on Modi and Viksit (developed) Bharat, the Ram mandir also found honourable mention. UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanked Modi for ensuring that the temple was built where it was supposed to be built.

“India has been waiting for this day for centuries… dozens of generations left with the same wish that Lord Ram should once again reside in his temple in Ayodhya. The temple was built where it was decided… for this the National Convention of BJP congratulates and expresses gratitude to PM Modi,” Yogi Adityanath said.