BJP to win big but there is no Modi magic: Subramanian Swamy

The former Union minister, however, added, "Some people may think that this change has taken place because of them. We need not attach importance to such things... I don't think there is anything like Modi magic. Individuals are not put on a pedestal in BJP-RSS. That has been Congress culture."

Swamy also welcomed the return to the NDA of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said it would be in the JD(U) president's own interests to refrain from more flip-flops.

"He was always ours. I still do not understand why he had left us. He is intelligent and learned and should understand that he cannot afford to go against Hindu sentiments. He should, therefore, take the pledge that he will never part ways with the BJP again," said Swamy.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attempting to pose a challenge to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and, in an apparent reference to National Herald case, said, "I will see to it that his mother (Sonia Gandhi) and he are in jail."