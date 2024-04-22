Switching from Congress to BJP came at an emotional price: Boxer Vijender Singh

Asked if this is why he chose to congratulate wrestler Vinesh Phogat for Olympic qualification recently despite the fact that she has been openly critical of the government for its handling of the sexual harassment allegations against former national federation head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he said, "I congratulated Vinesh Phogat because she is my sister. Aage bhi karunga (I will keep doing it). I am an athlete first and that kinship will always be there", he asserted.