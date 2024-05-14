'Bhidu' be gone: Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC against unauthorised use of his name

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain.

Counsel appearing for the actor objected to the 'misuse' of his personality and publicity rights through sale of merchandise, ringtones, wallpapers as well as 'insulting' memes and GIFs and the use of artificial intelligence.

He also alleged infringement of his trademark rights on Marathi slang 'bhidu'.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued summons to the entities on the lawsuit and listed the matter for further consideration on Wednesday.

Shroff's counsel said individuals cannot be allowed to mislead consumers into buying products thinking they are endorsed by the actor who has worked in over 200 films.