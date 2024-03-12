Jaishankar holds talks with Belarusian counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik focusing on ways to expand bilateral defence and trade ties.
The two foreign ministers also discussed the regional situation and cooperation in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the United Nations (UN).
"A good meeting with Foreign Minister and Special Envoy for relations with India, Sergei Aleinik of Belarus. Took stock of our bilateral political, trade and economic ties," Jaishankar said on 'X'.
"Exchanged views on development partnership, defence, S&T and education. Also discussed the regional situation and cooperation in NAM, SCO and UN," he said.
Jaishankar also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters.
"Welcome to India, New Zealand Foreign Minister @winstonpeters. Looking forward to our productive talks," the external affairs minister said.
(Published 12 March 2024, 16:18 IST)