Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Anand, discusses rebuilding bilateral ties

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he congratulated Anand on hosting the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting and appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 05:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 05:28 IST
India NewsCanadaJaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us