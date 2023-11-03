Jaishankar, Rajnath to talk Indo-Pacific, bilateral & global issues with US counterparts Blinken and Austin

The 2+2 dialogue will also offer both New Delhi and Washington DC an opportunity to review the status of the implementation of several initiatives launched when Biden hosted Modi at the White Houze on June 22 and 23.

If Biden attends the Republic Day ceremony on January 26, New Delhi may also invite the prime ministers of Australia and Japan, Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida, and host a summit of the Quad on January 27.

The Quad is a four-nation coalition India forged with the US, Australia and Japan to counter China’s bid to expand its geopolitical and geoeconomic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

If Biden accepts Modi’s invitation to attend the Republic Day ceremony on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi as the chief guest, he would be the second US president to do so.

Barack Obama was the chief guest at the 2015 Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi.