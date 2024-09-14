Jaishankar takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over 'khata khat' in Geneva

Jaishankar spoke about the massive human resources needed to build infrastructure when he said, "Until we develop the human resources, it requires hard work, until you build the infrastructure, until you have those policies. So life is not 'khata-khat'. Life is hard work. Life is diligence." "Anybody who's held a job and laboured at it, knows it. So that's my message to you, that we have to work hard at it," he said.