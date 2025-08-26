<p>Bengaluru: Walmart-owned ecommerce company Flipkart will create over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities this festive season. These jobs are created across the supply chain, logistics and last-mile delivery roles and include hiring across tier-2 and 3 cities.</p>.<p>The ecommerce firm said that about 15% of new hires are first-time workforce entrants, and roles include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives.</p>.<p>Flipkart’s logistics network, which covers all serviceable pincodes, will see the expansion of 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in cities such as Siliguri, Kundli, Jakhar, including tier-2 and 3 cities, directly and positively impacting the seasonal job ecosystem, it said.</p>.Signpost India bags 9-year contract for Bengaluru Metro advertising with up to Rs 700 cr revenue potential.<p>The ecommerce firm said it continues to partner with social sector organisations to train and onboard individuals from underrepresented communities into logistics roles. Additionally, through the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), Flipkart has trained thousands of candidates so far and plans to upskill 10,000 additional associates by the end of 2025. </p>.<p>Seema Nair, CHRO at Flipkart said, “At Flipkart, The Big Billion Days is a celebration of scale, speed, and shared progress. This year, we have strengthened our capabilities ahead of the festive season, focusing on building an inclusive workforce, expanding our supply chain people network, and creating more inclusive job opportunities in the ecosystem, backed by technology and sustainable practices. Our focus on festive readiness is on creating lasting value for the communities and partners who power our network and daily deliveries.”</p>.<p>Last week, Amazon announced that it has created over 1,50,000 seasonal work opportunities across its network of fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Flipkart-owned Myntra has launched M-Now in Hyderabad. Following strong customer adoption in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR, the company has expanded its speed delivery service, M-Now, to Hyderabad. <br>Ahead of the festive season, the expansion into the city comes on the back of a growing customer base from Hyderabad. Myntra will operate through a dark-store-led fulfilment model in the city. </p>.<p>Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Hyderabad is a fast-growing market with a vibrant and trend-conscious customer base, making it an ideal market for M-Now. “</p>