Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

10 arrested for assaulting priest, women in J&K's Samba

In the first case, two assailants - Shubam and Sourav - barged into the temple and brutally assaulted the priest, who has been referred to GMC hospital in Jammu, officials added.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 22:55 IST

Follow Us

Police on Thursday arrested 10 assailants for allegedly assaulting a priest and a women after barging into a temple and a house in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

In two separate cases registered at Ramgarh and Bari Brahmana police stations, they have been booked for criminal trespass, assault and causing injuries and under Arms Act. In the first case, two assailants - Shubam and Sourav - barged into the temple and brutally assaulted the priest, who has been referred to GMC hospital in Jammu, officials added.

In the second case, assailants forcibly entered a house in Palli village around midnight, physically assaulted a 70-year-old person and women, and damaged their house with a JCB brought from another district, they further said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 22:55 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmirarrests

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT