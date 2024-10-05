2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

<p>Srinagar: Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces amid an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Indian Army also said that war-like stores have been recovered from the spot. </p><p>The army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps in a post on X said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing.</p>.Landmine blast near LoC, two Army personnel injured.<p>"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. Search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress," the post read. </p>.<p>The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army, it said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>