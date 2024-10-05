Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

The Indian Army also said that war-like stores have been recovered from the spot.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 04:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 04:18 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmirinfiltrationterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us