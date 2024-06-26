3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Doda district

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Gandoh area of hilly Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The terrorists were believed to have been involved in an attack on police and security forces at Kota Top in Gandoh on June 11, which injured five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO). A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a US-made M4 carbine, was recovered from the encounter site.

The confrontation began when a joint team of police and Army launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the Sinoo area of Gandoh, based on specific intelligence. As the team approached the suspected location, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight.