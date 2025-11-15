Menu
4 killed, 27 injured in accidental blast during handling explosives at Srinagar's Nowgam police station

At least 24 police personnel and three civilians were admitted to various hospitals in the city, the officials said.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 21:07 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 21:07 IST
India NewsSrinagarExplosionPolice station

