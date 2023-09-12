Additional troops deployed in Rajouri-Poonch to counter rising militancy

To counter Pakistan’s changed strategy, the army has deployed additional troops in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to thwart infiltration attempts from across the border and eliminate the militants who are carrying out attacks in the region.
A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021 in the twin districts which are also called as Pir-Panjal region.
Sources said intelligence agencies have reported that there could be more infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts in coming months as Pakistan was desperate to revive militancy in the region and use this route for sending militants to south Kashmir.
To counter the threat, the Army has strengthened its positions on both LoC as well as hinterland by rushing in more troops to thwart infiltration attempts and, if militants succeed in crossing over, they are either killed or arrested well before they could strike at their targets.
“Dhoks used by the tribes which they will start vacating by the start of next month with onset of winter, will be kept under surveillance as there have been reports that these could be used by the militants for shelter,” sources said, recalling that in Bhatta Durrian (Mendhar) terror attack on April 20 in which five Army personnel were killed, the militants had stayed in the ‘dhoks’.
A police official said that drones may also be used to keep a close watch on the ‘dhoks’ in mountainous region besides WhatsApp groups have been created with people living close to the LoC who have been asked to share information in case they observe any suspicious movement.
After Operation ‘Sarp Vinash’ was undertaken by the army to flush out terrorists who had made bases in the Hilkaka Poonch-Surankot area of the Pir Panjal range during April-May 2003, peace had returned to the region. But militancy started rearing its ugly head in Rajouri and Poonch districts in 2020 again.
South of Pir Panjal range, where Rajouri and Poonch districts lie, has a hilly terrain spread over 4,304 square kilometres with the Line of Control meandering along the two border districts that till date remains the most preferred route of infiltration for Pakistani terrorists.