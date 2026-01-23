Menu
All flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to snowfall

They said the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 08:42 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 08:42 IST
