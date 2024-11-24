Amid rising pollution in northern plains, tourists flock to Kashmir

<p>Srinagar: As pollution levels continue to rise in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the neighboring regions, the Kashmir Valley is emerging as a sanctuary for those seeking relief from the smog-filled air.</p><p>With its pristine environment and crisp mountain air, the valley has become a preferred destination for tourists looking to escape the toxic haze enveloping the northern plains.</p><p>The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and surrounding areas has remained in the “severe” category for weeks, prompting health advisories and forcing people indoors. In stark contrast, Kashmir offers not only a pollution-free environment but also an opportunity to rejuvenate amidst its serene landscapes.</p><p>Early snowfall in hilly areas, as well as the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, is attracting tourists from the country and outside the country as well.</p><p>Manoj Sharma, a resident of Delhi who recently visited Srinagar with his family, shared his experience: “Breathing fresh air feels like a luxury now. Kashmir has been a blessing for us. It's not just the scenery, but also the sense of physical and mental relief we feel here.”</p>.Jammu and Kashmir: Fuel stations, schools take lead in curbing underage driving.<p>Neha, a female visitor from Guajarat, who was accompanied by her husband, said, “The beauty of Kashmir is out of this world as it is read heaven. At least for a single time, one should visit Kashmir.”</p><p>Hotels and resorts are reporting higher occupancy rates, while houseboat owners on Dal Lake are receiving bookings from tourists eager to experience the tranquil beauty of Kashmir.</p><p>Mohammad Lateef, an hotelier in Srinagar said they have seen a significant rise in tourist arrivals during the autumn and early winter months. “Many visitors specifically mention escaping pollution as their primary reason for traveling to the valley,” he told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The vibrant colours of Fall, coupled with the region’s natural beauty, have attracted travellers in huge numbers this month.</p><p>The flight operations at Srinagar airport have remained steady, in line with the rising tourist numbers. Over the past week, the airport handled up to nearly 70 flights a day, with passenger traffic exceeding about 11,000 on a daily basis, an official at the airport said.</p><p>On November 20, the airport saw 11,216 passengers, with 5,515 arriving on 36 flights and 5,701 departing. On November 19, the number of passengers was slightly lower, at 11,055, with 5,638 arrivals and 5,417 departures, while the previous day, November 18, marked the highest traffic, with 11,585 passengers flying in and out of the valley. Of these, 5,801 arrived, and 5,784 departed, he said.</p><p>With snowfall anticipated in the coming weeks, both domestic and foreign tourists are expected to flock to Kashmir to enjoy enchanting Gulmarg slopes, ideal for skiing and snowboarding and the frozen Dal Lake, where visitors can experience Shikara rides in an entirely new way.</p>