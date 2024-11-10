Another encounter erupts in J&K' Kishtwar, two army personnel injured

<p>Srinagar: Two army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were injured in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Sunday, the second encounter that broke out in the day.</p><p>The encounter broke out in Keshwan forests of Kishtwar when the joint search teams of the Army and police intercepted hiding terrorists at around 11 am, officials said. The operation in the forests of Kuntwara and Keshwan was going on since Thursday evening following the killing of two village defence guards (VDGs).</p>.Firefight on between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar outskirts, foreigners likely trapped. <p>The terrorists cornered by the security forces are suspected to be behind the killing of two VDGs two days ago. </p><p>According to the sources, the victims, who were shepherds by profession, had gone to Munzala Dhar (Adhwari) as usual to graze their cattle but today they did not return to their home.</p><p>In a post on X, District Police Kihtwar said: “Encounter begins at Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and Security forces. 3/4 terrorists believed to be trapped. This is same group which killed the 2 innocent villagers.”</p><p>This is the second firefight to erupt in J&K today. Earlier, a gunfight erupted between security forces and militants in the forest area of Ishber-Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday morning.</p>