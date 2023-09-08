Arms, ammunition found near Poonch encounter site where 2 terrorists were killed

Security forces found a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, a day after two terrorists were killed as soldiers foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, officials said.
The terrorists were gunned down in a fierce exchange of fire in the Sawjian area of Mandi on Wednesday, they said.
While the body of one terrorist has been recovered along with war-like stores, a search operation for the other is under way, the officials said.
They said the arms and ammo were found near the encounter site. The seizures included an AK 47, four magazines, a pistol, two magazines and 44 pistol rounds.
A grenade, binoculars, a pair of shoes, a night vision device, two trousers, a pair of gloves, two jackets, two shawls, two rucksack bags, two walking sticks, a syringe, 16 batteries, bandage rolls, a knife, doctor's tape, medicines and rain jackets were recovered as well, the officials added.