Army Chief briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on anti-terror operations post Doda gunfight

New Delhi: The Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district that led to the death of four army men including an officer.
Soon after the meeting, the Defence Minister's office said in a social media post that Rajnath Singh spoke to Gen Dwivedi this morning.
Singh said that he is "deeply saddened" by the death of four Indian Army soldiers in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and asserted that the security forces are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in the region.
"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty", he said.
The defence minister said "our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region".
Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there is a visible shift in terror strikes in the Jammu region as security forces strengthened their presence in the valley.
Worryingly, there has been a spurt in terror activities in Jammu region in recent weeks with militants targeting the civilians as well as security forces.
Published 16 July 2024, 04:48 IST