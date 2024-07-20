Army chief reaches Jammu to review security situation in J&K

This was the second visit of the army chief to Jammu in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30. Nine army personnel, including a captain, were killed in two separate terror attacks in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15.

The army chief will chair a high level security review meeting at police headquarters here which will be attended by top officers of police, army, paramilitary and intelligence, officials said. They said senior officers of defence and Home ministry are also likely to attend the meeting.